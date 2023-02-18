Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($150.54) target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €125.66 ($135.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €107.28. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

