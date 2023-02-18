Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 25,904 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,238,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.