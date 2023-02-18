Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

HURN opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

