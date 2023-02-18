Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

NYSE MMI opened at $35.88 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.