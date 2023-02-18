Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.9 %

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.