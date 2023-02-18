Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

