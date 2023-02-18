Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,761 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,331,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

HAS opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

