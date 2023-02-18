Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 19,907 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.42 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

