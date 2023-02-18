Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,991,635 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insmed were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 74.4% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 85,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,894.1% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 220,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 213,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4,969.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 160.1% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 44,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Insmed Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.61 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $222,874.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.