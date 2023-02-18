Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,017 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

