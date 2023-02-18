Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.29 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

