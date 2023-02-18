Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

