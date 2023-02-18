Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,483,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 805,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 664,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

