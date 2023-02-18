Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.01 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.