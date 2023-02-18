Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.05 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

