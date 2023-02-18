Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $125.33 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.