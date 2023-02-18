Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

