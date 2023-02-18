Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.15 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,289 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

