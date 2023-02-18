Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $767,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

KMX opened at $72.95 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

