Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,381,092 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Okta were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Okta by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

OKTA opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $188.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

