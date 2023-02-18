Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $833,000 Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

