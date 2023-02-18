Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $842,000 Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess’ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Guess’ by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.