Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $883,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

