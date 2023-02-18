Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $893,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

