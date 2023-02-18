Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $930,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock worth $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

