Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,758 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

