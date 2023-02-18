Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

