Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.