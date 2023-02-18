Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 346,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

