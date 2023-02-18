Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

