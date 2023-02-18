Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,107,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 37,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FC opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

