Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 15,408 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

