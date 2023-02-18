Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,928 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,185,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,129,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,565. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.40 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

