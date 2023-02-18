Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 145,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 2.10. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

