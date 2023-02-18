Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 11,802 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $122.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

