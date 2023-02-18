Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.4 %

GWRE opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.