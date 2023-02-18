Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

