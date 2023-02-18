Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 135,841 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,841 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 523,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.6 %
CYTK opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Insider Activity at Cytokinetics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.