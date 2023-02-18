Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 135,841 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,841 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 689.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 523,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.6 %

CYTK opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,680. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.