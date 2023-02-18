Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 248,349 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

