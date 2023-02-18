Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 26,938 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after buying an additional 242,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

