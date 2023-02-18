Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,707 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.