Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 335 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

CTBI opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

