Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 344,663,329 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344,663,329 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Raymond James downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

