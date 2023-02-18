Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 39,840 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,840 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Belden were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,481,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 150.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

