Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,812 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Donaldson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Donaldson by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

