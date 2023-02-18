Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 87,817 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 87,817 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

