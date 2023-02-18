Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $981,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

