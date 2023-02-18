Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

