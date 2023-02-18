Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889,793 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roku were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

Roku stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.