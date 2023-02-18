Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,770.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

